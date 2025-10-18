Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. 20,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 38,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Biotricity Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.