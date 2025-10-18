Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jones Trading started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of BTDR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $505,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

