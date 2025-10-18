Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Shares Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 3,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKHA

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Black Hawk Acquisition

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.