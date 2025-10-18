BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Sells 62,150 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

