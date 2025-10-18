Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) vs. Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Head to Head Comparison

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 10.06, indicating that its share price is 906% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -5.04% -7.51% -5.06% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $104.91 million 0.65 -$5.57 million ($0.24) -11.38 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chilco River has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bragg Gaming Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bragg Gaming Group and Chilco River, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Chilco River.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Chilco River on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. engages in developing products for the consumable products market. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

