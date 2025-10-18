Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

