California Water Service Group $CWT Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 700,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

