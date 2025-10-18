Cambria Global Momentum ETF $GMOM Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,959 shares during the period.

Shares of GMOM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

