Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) & Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Head to Head Comparison

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cannae and Ameriprise Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $452.50 million 2.26 -$304.60 million ($6.70) -2.72 Ameriprise Financial $17.26 billion 2.57 $3.40 billion $32.14 14.62

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae. Cannae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cannae has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae -94.12% -18.19% -14.58% Ameriprise Financial 18.30% 65.90% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cannae and Ameriprise Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ameriprise Financial 2 5 2 1 2.20

Cannae currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus target price of $539.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Ameriprise Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cannae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cannae pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cannae pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Cannae is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Cannae on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through third-party financial institutions, advisor networks, direct retail, and its institutional sales force under the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand name. This segment products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products, as well as life and disability income insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

