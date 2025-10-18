Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carnival by 375.7% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carnival by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Carnival by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 42.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

