CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Up 4.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Free Report) by 234.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of CDT Environmental Technology Investment worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

See Also

