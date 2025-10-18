Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 800,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,072,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
Celsius Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36.
Celsius Resources Company Profile
The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius Resources
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This AI Chip Giant Could Be the Market’s Next Big Winner
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Broadcom Inks OpenAI Deal: Why It’s A Huge Win for AVGO Stock
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Institutions Are Fueling CrowdStrike’s Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.