Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 800,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,072,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.36.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

