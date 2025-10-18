Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Position Raised by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,440,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 944.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,913,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,960,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

NYSE:LEU opened at $380.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.51. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

