Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 222,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 153,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Century Lithium Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Lithium

In related news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of Century Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 837,100 shares in the company, valued at C$259,501. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Further Reading

