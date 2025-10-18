Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires 14,515 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 418.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8%

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

