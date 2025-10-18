Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Yankuang Energy Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.42 million 4.73 -$4.42 million ($1.20) -2.05 Yankuang Energy Group $17.32 billion 0.79 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Yankuang Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Yankuang Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -205.68% -83.24% -32.73% Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean Energy Technologies and Yankuang Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yankuang Energy Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yankuang Energy Group beats Clean Energy Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products. The company also provides electricity and related heat supply; railway, river, and lakes transportation; coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation; underground mines and coal mine management; supply chain management; factoring; engineering; water pollution control; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and corporate management, foreign investment fund, and trading services; solar and wind power, and production management; and financial services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the processing, sale, and transportation of coal; coal resource exploration development; LTCC technology development and equipment rental activities; house and financial leasing; wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; real estate development and operation, and property management; investment and management of mineral resources; and logistics storage and leasing activities. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Energy Group Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.