Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 16.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 388,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 128.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 889,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 3.88.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

