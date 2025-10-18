Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 7,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 12,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7%

Alphabet stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

