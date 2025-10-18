Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 24,714 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 301.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 92.8% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in NVIDIA by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 26,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 161,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 418.3% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 69,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

