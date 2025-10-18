Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 105,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 132.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,467,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,933,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $746.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.