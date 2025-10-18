Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Position Lessened by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000.

COLL opened at $33.94 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 97.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,052.73. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,207. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

