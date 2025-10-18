Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Head-To-Head Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. West Coast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Coast Community Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of West Coast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.51% 9.64% 0.85% West Coast Community Bancorp 23.91% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and West Coast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and West Coast Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 West Coast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than West Coast Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Coast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and West Coast Community Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $121.88 million 2.30 $23.87 million $1.58 10.16 West Coast Community Bancorp $123.69 million 3.56 $29.58 million $3.39 12.28

West Coast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Coast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats West Coast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, merchant services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit services, wire and ACH manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. West Coast Community Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

