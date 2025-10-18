Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

