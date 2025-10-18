Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock worth $667,769,026 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

