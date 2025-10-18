ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%

COP opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,623,946,000 after purchasing an additional 287,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,393,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,291,706,000 after buying an additional 224,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

