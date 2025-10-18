Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 106 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

