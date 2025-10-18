Contrasting Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Starbucks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starbucks and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 2 10 14 1 2.52 CAVA Group 0 8 11 1 2.65

Volatility & Risk

Starbucks presently has a consensus price target of $102.76, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.15%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Starbucks.

Starbucks has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and CAVA Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $36.18 billion 2.68 $3.76 billion $2.32 36.79 CAVA Group $963.71 million 7.60 $130.32 million $1.19 53.09

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Starbucks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 7.18% -36.23% 8.51% CAVA Group 12.98% 9.83% 5.75%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Starbucks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

