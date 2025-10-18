Contrasting Zymeworks (ZYME) and Its Peers

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zymeworks to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymeworks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $76.30 million -$122.69 million -18.97 Zymeworks Competitors $437.47 million -$68.67 million -9.33

Zymeworks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks -59.96% -21.59% -16.52% Zymeworks Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Zymeworks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zymeworks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 1 0 0 2 3.00 Zymeworks Competitors 4783 9955 15977 368 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.38%. Given Zymeworks’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zymeworks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Zymeworks has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks’ competitors have a beta of 10.31, meaning that their average share price is 931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Zymeworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zymeworks competitors beat Zymeworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb company; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and BeiGene, Ltd. It also has licensing and research collaboration with LEO Pharma A/S to discover and develop bispecific antibodies; and Iconic Therapeutics, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

