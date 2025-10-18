Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,584,000 after acquiring an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at $9,931,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CXT opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

