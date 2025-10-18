Critical Analysis: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) & Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Grupo Televisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 Grupo Televisa 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.06%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk.

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 15.49% 14.72% 7.94% Grupo Televisa -13.56% -6.95% -3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and Grupo Televisa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $9.45 billion 1.88 $1.47 billion $1.43 12.54 Grupo Televisa $3.42 billion 0.39 -$453.78 million ($0.75) -3.18

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Grupo Televisa pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Televisa pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk beats Grupo Televisa on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

