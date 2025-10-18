Critical Survey: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) versus alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and alpha-En”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $158.85 million 46.45 -$44.63 million ($0.43) -43.63 alpha-En N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Cipher Mining and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -96.95% -21.71% -17.29% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and alpha-En, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 1 2 12 0 2.73 alpha-En 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $17.68, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given alpha-En’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe alpha-En is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

alpha-En beats Cipher Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About alpha-En

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for commercial manufacturing lithium metal for use in low-weight and high energy-density batteries; and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

