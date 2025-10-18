Critical Survey: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Credo Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $36.76 million 2.91 $57.57 million $18.50 0.40 Credo Technology Group $600.14 million 41.40 $52.18 million $0.67 214.34

Analyst Recommendations

Sequans Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 1 0 1 2 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 1 14 2 3.06

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $131.58, suggesting a potential downside of 8.37%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications 142.92% 119.94% 47.45% Credo Technology Group 20.85% 19.02% 16.40%

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Sequans Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

