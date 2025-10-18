CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.74. 575,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,078,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CXApp stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.13% of CXApp worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

