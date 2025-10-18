CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 34,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 103,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

