Dar Global (LON:DAR) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.48 ($0.09).

Dar Global Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.67.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Dolce & Gabbana, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels.

