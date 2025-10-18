DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

