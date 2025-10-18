Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,200 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMDD opened at $9.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMDD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.00% of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

