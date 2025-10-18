Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDDGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,200 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMDD opened at $9.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDDFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.00% of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

