Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.54. 1,008,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 400,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGLS. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 66.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

