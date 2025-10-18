DMKC Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.