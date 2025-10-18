Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

