Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.82 and its 200-day moving average is $475.63. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

