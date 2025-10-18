Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 324 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.96.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.