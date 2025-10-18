Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $10.11. 76,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 227,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energy Services of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Energy Services of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 127,016 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

