Energy Stocks To Follow Today – October 15th

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, and Oklo are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, transporting, or supplying energy—including oil and gas exploration and production, refining and pipelines, utilities, and renewable energy firms. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to commodity prices and long-term energy demand but tend to be cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical events, regulation, and technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

