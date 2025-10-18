Financial Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.20% 36.39% 4.45% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Albertsons Companies and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 1 5 12 0 2.61 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Albertsons Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and TAAT Global Alternatives”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $80.39 billion 0.14 $958.60 million $1.69 11.70 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.01 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.37

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. Albertsons Companies, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

(Get Free Report)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.