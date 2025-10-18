First Merchants Corp Sells 3,239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. HSBC started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

