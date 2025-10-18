First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

