FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $55,340,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 112,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $455,521.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,314.48. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,723. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $163.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.