Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Stock Holdings Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,924.39. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

