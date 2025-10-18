Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $48,813,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,129,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $34,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $56,529.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 533,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,027.74. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $110,809.62. Following the sale, the director owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,751.80. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,329 shares of company stock valued at $534,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.